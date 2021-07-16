Jersey rowers are aiming for a place on the podium when they travel across the water for the British Rowing Offshore Championships this weekend.

The event is also a qualifier for the World Rowing Championships in Portugal scheduled for September. The top five in each class (aside from the Masters) will gain a seeded entry for Great Britain.

Amongst the 21 Jersey Rowing Club squad members taking part in the competition is the men's quad side 'Team Mourant' who finished first in last weekend's Sark to Jersey race.

We've got some really, really competitive men's, women's and mixed doubles crews. We'll hopefully be off to The World Championships in Portugal as well so we're crossing our fingers hoping that happens. Will le Quelenec, Team Mourant

Will alongside fellow rowers Chris Morshead and Michael Rive achieved a bronze medal the last time The Championships were held. As did Jersey rower and former GB representative Des Nevitt. All four will hope to at least repeat that feat this weekend.

Jersey will also hope to pick up a medal in the Ladies quadruple scull where they have entered a team for the first time.