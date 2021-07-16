Residents can now have their say on plans to transform the southwest St Helier Waterfront.

The plans include a reimagined waterfront park with an outdoor lido and a new plaza with the possibility for outdoor dining.

A new cultural plaza will connect the Esplanade through to the Waterfront with an arthouse cinema, gallery space, artist studios, an indoor swimming pool, gym and activities for children including an indoor area for a bouldering/roller/ice rink and about 1000 new homes.

Several public events are planned for the coming weeks with comments feeding into the final planning application due to be submitted in Autumn 2021.

The latest designs tie in previous comments from the community.

360-degree concept views have been developed to give people a clearer idea of what the area could look like.

The plans can be viewed in full here from today (Friday 16 July).

The deadline for comments is 6 August 2021.