Sark's Carl Hester aiming for third Olympic medal at Tokyo Games

  • Video report by Keilan Webster

Sark's Carl Hester has set his sights on a third Olympic medal as he heads to Tokyo for his sixth Olympic Games.

The dressage rider realised a life-long ambition when he won gold at London 2012 before picking up a silver medal in Rio four years later.

With no fans to watch on in Japan, this summer's games will feel different. However Hester is one Olympian who benefited from a unique 2020.

So after two medals in successive Olympics, what are the chances of Hester and co making it a hat-trick?

The Olympic Games begin on July 23.