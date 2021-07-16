Sark's Carl Hester aiming for third Olympic medal at Tokyo Games

Play video

Video report by Keilan Webster

Sark's Carl Hester has set his sights on a third Olympic medal as he heads to Tokyo for his sixth Olympic Games.

The dressage rider realised a life-long ambition when he won gold at London 2012 before picking up a silver medal in Rio four years later.

I'm delighted to get another go at an Olympics. I know some equestrians in the past have made six Olympics so I've managed to match that record so I'm quite happy about that. It makes me want to do one more to go and hold the record. It's a very exciting time to go and represent the country. Carl Hester, Team GB

With no fans to watch on in Japan, this summer's games will feel different. However Hester is one Olympian who benefited from a unique 2020.

I think if this had been last year I wouldn't have got a chance to compete so the fact it was moved a year later gave me the opportunity to get the results I needed with my horse, train it to an Olympic level where I needed another year so it has worked in my favour. Carl Hester, Team GB

So after two medals in successive Olympics, what are the chances of Hester and co making it a hat-trick?

We're definitely a medal contention team and we have new horses, we have three experienced riders so we're considered and expected to get something. We'll be very disappointed if we didn't. Gold looks difficult to reach because The Germans are incredibly strong. Carl Hester, Team GB

The Olympic Games begin on July 23.