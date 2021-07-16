Stop-Gap repairs finally start on Alderney airport runway

Play video

Repairs have finally started on Alderney's airport runway which is being resurfaced after delays due to Covid-19.

It's a stop-gap measure while a decision is being made about how and when the runway will be strengthened and expanded.

The work will be carried out over 20 nights which will allow the airport to remain open.

Alderney politician Steve Roberts had previously expressed concerns over the long term future of the island's runway.

He said if the repairs are not carried out it will become "unusable".

The States of Alderney approved £12 million to resurface and widen the runway, but the debate remains around whether the length of the runway should be extended to allow larger planes to land in the island.

Guernsey's Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache visited the island back in June and offered his support for the runway extension.