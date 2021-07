Two thirds of adults in Jersey have been fully vaccinated, the government has revealed.

The latest Covid-19 vaccination statistics from Sunday 11 July, show that 67% of the Island’s adult population are fully vaccinated.

Islanders between 30-39 who have not had their first dose, are being urged to make an appointment to protect themselves and the wider community.

72,369 Number of first doses which have been administered

58,424 Number of second doses which have been administered

83% Percentage of adult Islanders who have had one dose

79% Percentage of Islanders aged over 30 years old who are fully vaccinated

58% Percentage of Islanders aged 18-29 who have had one dose