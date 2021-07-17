'Get in touch for testing' if you were at these Alderney venues

The States of Guernsey is appealing for anyone who was at the following venues in Alderney during the specified times to come forward for testing:

The Divers Pub - 11 July from 8pm onwards (They were showing the Euros final game)

Cantina No 6 - 11 July between 4pm-8pm

The Blonde Hedgehog - 9 July between 8am-4pm

Concert at St Anne’s Church - 10 July from 7pm

The Seafarers Service - 11 July starting at 10:30am

Alderney Sailing Club - 15 July from 6:30pm onwards

Anyone who was at these locations at the relevant times is asked to contact the Alderney Welcome Centre duty phone on 01481 520266 between 8am and 5:30pm.

It is open 7 days a week and will allow you to book a coronavirus test.

It follows an outbreak of Covid-19 in the island - where three cases were confirmed. Public Health have warned it appears to indicate transmission of the virus within the community.

A pause on visits to the hospital and care homes has been put in place to help stop the spread.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says her team is now "embarking on additional testing in the form of source testing" and adds that it is "really important" for people to come forward and get a test.