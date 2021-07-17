Guernsey lifeboat invites public on board for annual fundraising day

People in Guernsey got the chance to look around the island's lifeboats today (17 July).

The annual flagday event took place in St Peter Port to raise money for the RNLI.

The public were able to quiz the crew whilst being treated to a series of tours on The Spirit of Guernsey all-weather lifeboat and Elizabeth and Margaret Milligan inshore vessel.

It's just been a really, really busy year whether it's just because people are staying around the islands more when they'd normally be going on holidays, but yeah it's just been a really busy year. Normally we'd get between 20 and 25 shouts in a year, and it seemed like we had about 40-odd during the pandemic. Jason Norman, Deputy Coxswain, St Peter Port Lifeboat

The St Peter Port Lifeboat has been prevented from hosting as many fundraising events during the pandemic and and blames an increase in calls on more islanders choosing to visit their local beaches, rather than holidaying abroad.