Guernsey lifeboat invites public on board for annual fundraising day
People in Guernsey got the chance to look around the island's lifeboats today (17 July).
The annual flagday event took place in St Peter Port to raise money for the RNLI.
The public were able to quiz the crew whilst being treated to a series of tours on The Spirit of Guernsey all-weather lifeboat and Elizabeth and Margaret Milligan inshore vessel.
The St Peter Port Lifeboat has been prevented from hosting as many fundraising events during the pandemic and and blames an increase in calls on more islanders choosing to visit their local beaches, rather than holidaying abroad.