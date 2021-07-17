Guernsey to host its own Pride celebration this year

Liberate Guernsey will host its own Pride celebration on the island for those who cannot travel to the official event in Jersey this year.

The 'Pride at the Princess Royal' event will begin from 1pm on Saturday 21 August at Les Ozouet.

There will be a variety of both indoor and outdoor activities for all the family including a bouncy castle, face painting and a set from an LGBTQ+ DJ.

Channel Islands Pride is a great way to bring the islands together and so many take the opportunity to visit our sister islands while a Pride Parade is taking place. We know that travelling off island for some, may be difficult this year, so wanted to both screen the Jersey event and have a celebration of our own. Ellie Jones, CEO Liberate Guernsey

A big screen at The Princess Royal Centre for Performing Arts will stream all the action from the main Pride event in Jersey as well.

The event is being sponsored by Mourant, a law and professional services firm.