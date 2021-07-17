Jersey amongst the medals at British Offshore Rowing Championships

It was a successful opening day of racing for Jersey Rowing Club at The British Offshore Rowing Championships.

The island took home one gold and one silver medal from the two finals they entered at Exmouth on Friday.

They picked up gold in the masters class before Paul Coutanche and Rick Rouille finished second in the men's double.

Singles rowers Des Nevitt and Gary Briggs also booked their place in today's final with a second placed finish in their heat.

They are one of five Jersey crews hoping for more medals this afternoon.