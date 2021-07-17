Over 200 cyclists to take part in Tour de Jersey to raise money for Jersey Hospice Care
Over 200 cyclist are set to take part in this years Tour de Jersey Sunday 18 July to raise money for Jersey Hospice Care.
Cyclists will have a choice of either a 20km, 50km or 100k route across the island.
The event will begin from the harbour at 8am with participants getting a police escort down the avenue.
The event was held virtually last year due to Covid-19 but has returned this year following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.