Over 200 cyclist are set to take part in this years Tour de Jersey Sunday 18 July to raise money for Jersey Hospice Care.

Cyclists will have a choice of either a 20km, 50km or 100k route across the island.

The event will begin from the harbour at 8am with participants getting a police escort down the avenue.

The event was held virtually last year due to Covid-19 but has returned this year following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.