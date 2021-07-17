Two men charged with drug trafficking and money laundering in Jersey

Two men have been charged with drug trafficking and money laundering offences at Jersey's Magistrates Court.

30-year-old Nicholas Whitcombe from Birkenhead and 31-year-old Anthony Dryden from Jersey were arrested following a long running investigation into drugs being brought into the island in the post.

No pleas were entered in court and their case has been referred up to the Royal Court.

Both men have been granted conditional bail until their next appearances.

Jersey's government is reminding islanders they can help the Customs and Immigration Service tackle drug smuggling by sharing information in confidence and calling the Customs Freephone on 0800 735 5555.