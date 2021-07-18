Channel Islands men's and women's golf finals postponed

Jersey and Guernsey's inter-insular golf finals have been postponed.

Guernsey's Golf Union and Jersey Golf Union say the decision has been made due to travel restrictions.

The finals were due to be played on the weekend of 24 and 25 July week but the rising numbers of coronavirus cases and changing rules for travel between the islands have made it harder for them to travel safely.

Guernsey Golf Union said they were 'disappointed, but totally understand their reasoning'

Jersey Golf Union also added that 'the logistics and cost made the trip untenable because of the additional requirements to test.'

The event has not been cancelled and it is planned to be rescheduled when it is safe to do so.