Data usage soars in Channel Islands according to report

Home working, lockdown and countless zoom meetings are some of the reasons why data usage in the Channel Islands has soared according to a report.

The latest Telecommunications Statistics and Market Report which is compiled together by Statistics Jersey on behalf of Guernsey's Competition and Regulatory Authority (GCRA) and the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) showed varying impacts on the sector as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Key Findings:

22.5% Percentage rise in Jersey's mobile call minuets

26.9% Percentage rise in Guernsey's mobile call minuets

38.1% Percentage rise in mobile data usage per month in Guernsey

42.8% Percentage rise in mobile data usage per month in Jersey

2020 was a challenging year for all sectors of the economy, but the Islands’ telecoms operators have demonstrated their resilience and flexibility in managing a very complex situation. Businesses and their staff had to adapt to new ways of working very quickly, and robust telecoms networks were essential to the success of that transition. Joint statement, JCRA & GCRA

The report also highlighted that overall revenues of the telecoms companies were down but they still managed to contribute to the islands' economies.

Guernsey's generated turnover - £62.6m

Jersey's generated turnover - £104.1m

Full time staff employment in the Channel Islands - 794

Jersey's contribution via taxes - £14.4m

Guernsey's contribution via taxes - £6.1m

Total Channel Islands investment in capital gains - £21.1m

This independent report shows that while the sector did not grow overall in terms of revenue, it managed to hold its ground and continue to play an important part in the overall strength of our economies, not just in financial but in human and technological terms. Joint statement, JCRA and GCRA

The full report can be found here.