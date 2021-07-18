Guernsey police appeal for witnesses after altercation

Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in St Peter Port.

Officers say it involved man and a woman in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 27 June.

It happened at the gardens of the North Plantation, St Peter Port between 1:15am and 1:30am.

Anyone with information that might be able to help officers with their inquires is asked to contact PC Gleeson on 222222.

Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.