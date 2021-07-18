Patient dies at Jersey's General Hospital after contracting Covid-19

A person has died at Jersey's General Hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The patient was under the age of 50 and was not classed as clinically vulnerable. Their next of kin have been informed.

There have now been 70 Covid-19 related deaths in Jersey.

I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. It is incredibly sad to lose a loved one and I am sure that we all will feel sympathy for their loss. “Health and Community Services will not be releasing any further information at this time in order to protect the privacy of the deceased and their family. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

12 people are currently being treated in Jersey's hospital for Covid-19, with eight admitted as a direct result of their infection while the other four tested positive after being admitted for other reasons.

Two people with coronavirus are in the intensive care unit.