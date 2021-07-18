Patient dies at Jersey's General Hospital after contracting Covid-19

A person has died at Jersey's General Hospital after contracting coronavirus.
The patient was under the age of 50 and was not classed as clinically vulnerable. Their next of kin have been informed.
There have now been 70 Covid-19 related deaths in Jersey.
12 people are currently being treated in Jersey's hospital for Covid-19, with eight admitted as a direct result of their infection while the other four tested positive after being admitted for other reasons.
Two people with coronavirus are in the intensive care unit.