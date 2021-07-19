Play video

Bobby Eggo retained the Senior Men's Islands Championship on Sunday in a close contest with Andrew Boyd.

Eggo won two-up, eventually clinching the contest on the 18th hole at La Grand Mare.

It was a tough game today. It could've gone either way so I'm delighted to have won. Bobby Eggo, Senior Men's champion

Reigning champion Eggo was the clear favourite going into the final with a handicap difference of ten shots in his favour.

The contest was going to script through 10 holes with Eggo 3 up with eight to play.

However Boyd fought back with victories on 11 and 15 to reduce the gap to one.

Eggo almost clinched the match with on 17 but his bunker shot hit the pin instead of dropping in and the hole was halved.

It was Eggo's third shot on 18 which ultimately settled the game. His excellent approach landed within 8ft and with Boyd unable to sink a lengthy putt for birdie Eggo sealed the title.