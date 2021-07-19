The States of Guernsey is facing pressure from douzeniers in St Sampson's to come up with a plan for the scrap metal yard.

There are fears it will catch fire unless it is relocated away from the island's oil and fuel storage facility next door.

My colleague was cutting the grass one day and a machine blew up and a piece of metal flew across and missed his head. Alan Curzon, Sexton

The site last caught fire in 2018 and residents with loved ones buried at the cemetery are concerned about loud noise, toxic fumes, flammable waste and debris falling into the grave yard.

There's stuff that flies over and everything. We had one parishioner who wanted to move a grave from here and into our other parochial cemetery, all because of the scrap yard. Leonie Le Tissier, St Sampson's douzenier

Politicians serving the parish are equally worried about proposals for a large number of new homes and the lack of infrastructure in place to support them.

The nucleus of Guernsey's freight and industrial operations, St Sampson shoulders the heavy responsibility for maintaining the day to day life of all islanders. Yet the States has not only neglected to invest in the parish's infrastructure, but continues to disregard how its absence of planning impacts economic growth, road capacity, health and safety and quality of life. Letter published by St Sampson's Douzaine and Constables

ITV News has requested a statement from the States of Guernsey.