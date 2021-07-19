Calls for Guernsey metal scrapyard to be relocated away from cemetery due to safety concerns
The States of Guernsey is facing pressure from douzeniers in St Sampson's to come up with a plan for the scrap metal yard.
There are fears it will catch fire unless it is relocated away from the island's oil and fuel storage facility next door.
The site last caught fire in 2018 and residents with loved ones buried at the cemetery are concerned about loud noise, toxic fumes, flammable waste and debris falling into the grave yard.
Politicians serving the parish are equally worried about proposals for a large number of new homes and the lack of infrastructure in place to support them.
ITV News has requested a statement from the States of Guernsey.