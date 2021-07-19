Decision whether to tighten Jersey's border controls with France to be discussed

Ministers in Jersey will meet to decide whether to follow the UK's lead and tighten the border controls for those travelling from France. The UK has changed its restrictions so that all travellers from France must quarantine even if they are double jabbed, due to rising covid cases there. Currently under the Jersey rules travellers do not have to isolate if they are fully vaccinated, and only have to isolate until their first negative test result if they are not.

Jersey Ministers are meeting to consider the evidence for a change in status for France on the evening of Monday 19 July.

An announcement should be made this week on the decision.

Jersey got rid of its red, amber and green classifications for countries which determined how long travellers would need to self-isolate upon arrival.

Instead, Jersey is using vaccination status alone.

Testing is free of charge and if you do not take part in the testing programme, you must isolate for 14 days.

Passengers who have visited any country listed on England's international restricted list must have a test on arrival (day 0), day 5 and day 10. They must isolate until a day 10 negative result, regardless of vaccination status.

France is not on the UK's red list.