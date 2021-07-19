Face masks made mandatory again in Jersey
Face masks are being made mandatory in Jersey once again, just a month after islanders were told they no longer had to wear them.
From midnight on Wednesday (21 July), people over the age of 12 in Jersey must wear masks when inside an indoor public space.
The government removed the requirement for islanders to wear masks on 14 June, as part of the easing of coronavirus restrictions. However, the Government has now reintroduced the measure due to rising Covid cases in the island.
Face masks or coverings must be worn in the following places:
Shops, banks, markets, auction houses, betting houses, and libraries
Indoor food and drink premises, except when seated at a table. This includes when queuing to buy a take-away
Close contact premises, including hairdressers and health services
Communal areas in hotels and accommodation premises
Functions rooms and community halls (including parish halls) when being used for an event such as a performance, rehearsal, meeting, party, exhibition, evening class or other group activity
In gyms and indoor physical activity facilities
Visitor attractions and entertainment facilities
Places used for weddings, funerals or worship if more than 50 people are participating
Vehicles used by driving instructors
An exemption certificate will be available for people whose health conditions mean they cannot safely wear masks. Application forms will be available online.