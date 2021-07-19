Face masks made mandatory again in Jersey

Face masks are being made mandatory in Jersey once again, just a month after islanders were told they no longer had to wear them.

From midnight on Wednesday (21 July), people over the age of 12 in Jersey must wear masks when inside an indoor public space.

The government removed the requirement for islanders to wear masks on 14 June, as part of the easing of coronavirus restrictions. However, the Government has now reintroduced the measure due to rising Covid cases in the island.

Face masks or coverings must be worn in the following places:

Shops, banks, markets, auction houses, betting houses, and libraries

Indoor food and drink premises, except when seated at a table. This includes when queuing to buy a take-away

Close contact premises, including hairdressers and health services

Communal areas in hotels and accommodation premises

Functions rooms and community halls (including parish halls) when being used for an event such as a performance, rehearsal, meeting, party, exhibition, evening class or other group activity

In gyms and indoor physical activity facilities

Visitor attractions and entertainment facilities

Places used for weddings, funerals or worship if more than 50 people are participating

Vehicles used by driving instructors

We are doing all we can to protect Islanders and our health care system, while also keeping the island functioning as far as possible. Masks remain a very effective means in minimising the transmission of Covid-19. While we have seen a rise in cases over the past two weeks, it is important to remember the effect our vaccination programme has had on the island. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

An exemption certificate will be available for people whose health conditions mean they cannot safely wear masks. Application forms will be available online.