First Covid-19 case identified in Sark
The first Covid-19 case has been identified in Sark.
The individual was a traveller who on arrival tested negative, but then later developed symptoms whilst in self-isolation. It was then they tested positive.
The individual will stay at their address whilst continuing to self-isolate.
Initial contact tracing has found they have had no contact with any other individual and will continue to self-isolate until they are well.
Dr Brink said the government is not recommending any additional formal measures in Sark but "individuals consider sensible measures".
There will be some targeted surveillance testing in Sark.
Schoolchild among 12 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Alderney
Patient dies at Jersey's General Hospital after contracting Covid-19
Negative PCR result needed before travelling from Jersey to Guernsey