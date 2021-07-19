First Covid-19 case identified in Sark

The first Covid-19 case has been identified in Sark.

The individual was a traveller who on arrival tested negative, but then later developed symptoms whilst in self-isolation. It was then they tested positive.

The individual will stay at their address whilst continuing to self-isolate.

Initial contact tracing has found they have had no contact with any other individual and will continue to self-isolate until they are well.

The person will continue to be monitored and treated in accordance with the Medical Officer of Health’s guidelines and we all wish them a speedy recovery. This, however, serves to remind everyone to wash their hands, dispose of used tissues etc safely, respect peoples’ personal space and stay at home if you are unwell and seek medical advice. Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink

Dr Brink said the government is not recommending any additional formal measures in Sark but "individuals consider sensible measures".

There will be some targeted surveillance testing in Sark.