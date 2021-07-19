Jersey Bulls pre-season friendly back on following a Covid outbreak

Jersey Bulls have had to postpone their only pre-season friendly for a second time following a Covid outbreak among the opposition.

Bulls had been due to face Buckingham-based Risborough Rangers at Springfield Stadium next Saturday (24 July).

The fixture had previously been postponed due to travel restrictions but has now been rescheduled until 2022.

Both Jersey Bulls and Risborough Rovers were unbeaten in the league in their previous two seasons.

Earlier in the summer, it was announced that the inaugural VBET Cup would be postponed until 2022 because of coronavirus rules. The knockout pre-season tournament would have seen three UK-based sides travel to Jersey.