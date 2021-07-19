Marine ambulance takes Guernsey nurses to Alderney to help with Covid testing

Play video

A marine ambulance has taken nurses from Guernsey to Alderney to help with Covid testing following an outbreak on the island.

The St John marine ambulance has now been deployed three times in three days.

On Friday (16 July) the Flying Christine took four Guernsey nurses to Alderney to support Covid-19 testing.

A patient with a non-Covid related medical condition was also transferred to St Peter Port on Friday’s return crossing.

The Flying Christine III was also sent to Herm on Sunday evening for an injured patient needing treatment and transfer to Guernsey.

The paramedic-led medical crew from the Emergency Ambulance Service assessed the patient before they were transported back to Guernsey and onwards to the Emergency Department at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

This was the second mission for the Flying Christine on Sunday. Earlier in the day St John took an injured patient from Alderney to Guernsey.