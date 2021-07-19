Patient taken to hospital after falling off sea wall in Guernsey

A patient has been taken to hospital in Guernsey after falling off a sea wall.

St John Emergency Ambulance Service explained a person fell off the sea wall at Belle Greve Bay in the early hours of Sunday 18 July.

A double crewed paramedic ambulance went to the scene at around 2:30am.

The patient was assessed by the ambulance crew, who had assistance from Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service to help move the casualty from the beach.

A basket stretcher and the fire service turntable ladder were used to safely transfer the patient from the rocky foreshore to road level.

They were then taken by ambulance to the Emergency Department of the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.