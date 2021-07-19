Who are the four Channel Islanders competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will begin this weekend.

After facing multiple setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the opening ceremony will be held on Friday 23 July, with the games taking place over the following fortnight.

This year, there are four athletes with Channel Islands links competing - Carl Hester, Cameron Chalmers, Heather Watson and Oliver Schofield.

Carl Hester

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Dressage rider Hester from Sark has set his sights on a third Olympic medal, as he heads to Tokyo for his sixth Games. He won gold at London 2021, before picking up a silver medal in Rio four years later.

Cameron Chalmers

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey athlete Chalmers will compete in the men's 4x400m relay team. The 24-year-old gained his spot after picking up silver in the 400m at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester last month.

Heather Watson

Credit: PA Images

Watson, who is from Guernsey, will play in the women's tennis singles. The 29-year-old was also supposed to partner British number one Joanna Konta in the doubles, however Konta has since had to pull out after contracting coronavirus. At London 2021, Watson reached the second round of the singles, then repeated that performance at Rio in 2016. Her best performance also came in Brazil where she reached the quarter-finals in the mixed doubles.

Oliver Schofield

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Former Jersey schoolboy Schofield has been selected as part of the Canadian Hockey squad for his first Olympic Games. He was born in Canada, but grew up in Jersey where he studied at Victoria College.