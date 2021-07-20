5,000 sign up for Covid vaccine in Jersey after government campaign

A further 5,000 islanders have booked their first Covid vaccination, following the latest government push.

The 'Time Is Running Out' campaign, which launched at the end of June, aimed to encourage over 18s to get their jab so they could be guaranteed full vaccination by mid-August.

More than 72,000 people in the island have now had their first dose, and 60,000 their second.

Young islanders continue to show enormous enthusiasm coming forward for their vaccines, as at Wednesday 14 July, almost 60% of islanders aged 18-29 received a first dose. I’d like to ask those islanders to encourage their friends and relatives to book their vaccination appointments, as we know infection rates have increased within the younger age groups. Becky Sherrington, Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Lead

The government's also reminding islanders that they do not need to call the helpline to book their second dose appointment.