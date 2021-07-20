Politicians have agreed the former Police HQ in St Helier will be used to expand Rouge Bouillon School - but only if another site cannot be found.

A proposition brought before States members by Deputy Inna Gardiner moved to confirm the expansion at the site.

However, it was later amended by the island's Education Minister to be on a provisional basis.

The standards of facilities at Rouge Bouillon have been a concern for some time, in particular the lack of outdoor and green space for children.

Alternative sites have been previously suggested for the school, including La Bas Centre and the old Jersey Gas site.

Deputy Gardiner had raised concerns that the former Police Station could be used for another purpose such as additional emergency services instead of the school.

She added moving the school could mean families would have to travel much further.

Deputy Scott Wickenden, Jersey's Education Minister, said a 'thorough piece of work' would now be done to look at where children are living in St Helier and where the need was greatest.

The decision in the Assembly will mean the site at Rouge Bouillon will be ring fenced until a decision is made.