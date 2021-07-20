Guernsey anti-discrimination plans branded 'too expensive and far reaching'

Play video

A think tank in Guernsey has branded proposals for a new anti-discrimination law "too expensive and too far reaching".

It was just over a year ago that Guernsey's politicians agreed to introduce the historic law, with hundreds showing support in front of the States.

But now, The Guernsey Policy and Economic Group (GPEG) has published a report calling for deputies to pause and review it - claiming that the law would cost the States around £2 million a year and could negatively impact businesses.

We're not trying to stop anti-discrimination legislation, but make sure that it doesn't get in the way of creating wealth on the island. My worry is that that business will not employ one more person because this will go in the too difficult box this will be I'm opening up a Pandora's box of trouble. Lord Digby Jones, The Guernsey Policy and Economic Group

It has, however, sparked anger from campaigners and charities - they say the Bailiwick is lagging several decades behind and that the legislation is desperately needed.

It's kind of embarrassing to the wider world not to have a way to address discrimination. It is a problem in society unfortunately and if we don't have any laws and a way for people to address that, that's where the issue comes in. It's one of our human rights not to be discriminated against. Ellie Jones, Liberate

The anti-discrimination legislation is divided into two phase: