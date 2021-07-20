How do I get a vaccine certificate in Guernsey? Your questions answered

If you have received a Covid-19 vaccine outside of the Bailiwick of Guernsey, the States have released some guidance on vaccine certificates.

The decision on whether to give people vaccination certificates depends on where they have had their jabs.

The Covid-19 vaccinations administered outside of the Common Travel Area (CTA) are not recognised in Guernsey so you cannot get a vaccination certificate. This is the case even if one dose was given in the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

Vaccination certificates can be given to people who have had their first dose in the CTA and their second dose in Guernsey.

However, if both doses were given within the CTA and outside of Guernsey, a vaccination certificate cannot be given by the States of Guernsey.

These rules are under review.