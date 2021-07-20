Injection which 'could save lives' when someone overdoses in Jersey
An injection which "could save lives" when someone overdoses is now available for islanders in Jersey to carry and use.
Naloxone, previously only given as a prescription drug, can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
People are able to ask for Naloxone from the Needle Exchange and Harm Reduction Team, based at the Alcohol and Drugs Service.
They will receive brief training on how to use Naloxone before being issued with the injection.
The Team will also be rolling out Naloxone to the Homeless Shelter and other support organisations in Jersey
Members of the team will also carry Naloxone when attending home visits in the event that an individual has been found to have overdosed.