An injection which "could save lives" when someone overdoses is now available for islanders in Jersey to carry and use.

Naloxone, previously only given as a prescription drug, can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

People are able to ask for Naloxone from the Needle Exchange and Harm Reduction Team, based at the Alcohol and Drugs Service.

They will receive brief training on how to use Naloxone before being issued with the injection.

This new and significant initiative is a major step forward for Jersey. Naloxone is a very effective way of reducing deaths by overdose. As a service, we have been pushing this to go through for a number of years. Now not only hospitals and paramedics will have Naloxone but it can be in the household of every vulnerable person affected by opiate use. This will save people’s lives! Harm Reduction Worker, Leah Le Cornu

The Team will also be rolling out Naloxone to the Homeless Shelter and other support organisations in Jersey

Members of the team will also carry Naloxone when attending home visits in the event that an individual has been found to have overdosed.