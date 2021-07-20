Staff in Guernsey's police force will be wearing face masks and socially distancing following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Bailiwick Law Enforcement staff will be wearing face masks and socially distancing immediately.

This will be within the Police Headquarters, at the White Rock and New Jetty offices and any other locations when in shared spaces.

Staff will also regularly use hand sanitiser.

There is currently no mandatory mask wearing or social distancing in place in Guernsey.

This move has been made because of the rising number of cases in the bailiwick.