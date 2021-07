Parishioners in St Ouen will later vote on whether to introduce household recycling collections.

Eight of the 12 parishes already provide the service, which allows residents to recycle paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and metal packaging from their doorstep.

Now that restrictions allow, we can move forward with plans to make recycling easier for everyone in the Parish. Although our recycling banks at the Parish Depot are popular, many parishioners are unable to use these facilities and it is important that everyone in St Ouen has the same opportunity to recycle. Connétable Richard Buchanan

The vote will take place at 8pm tonight (21 July) at the Parish Hall.