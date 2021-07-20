Temperatures are rising in the Channel Islands as the summer weather has hit but, whether you're going for a swim in the sea or a sunbathe on the beach, advice has been issued on how to stay safe.

The warm weather is due to continue until later this week and people are being urged to stay sensible whilst enjoying the sun.

How to keep cool

keep rooms cool by shutting windows and closing curtains

stay out of the sun and don’t go out during the hottest part of the day which is between 11am and 3pm

have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water

drink cold drinks like water regularly

wear loose, cool clothing

check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be vulnerable

wear sunscreen and hats

Sun safety for children