With temperatures rising in the Channel Islands here's how to stay safe in the heat
Temperatures are rising in the Channel Islands as the summer weather has hit but, whether you're going for a swim in the sea or a sunbathe on the beach, advice has been issued on how to stay safe.
The warm weather is due to continue until later this week and people are being urged to stay sensible whilst enjoying the sun.
How to keep cool
keep rooms cool by shutting windows and closing curtains
stay out of the sun and don’t go out during the hottest part of the day which is between 11am and 3pm
have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water
drink cold drinks like water regularly
wear loose, cool clothing
check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be vulnerable
wear sunscreen and hats
Sun safety for children
keep babies in the shade like under trees or indoors
dress children in loose fitting clothes with hats and sunglasses
use sun cream which is at least factor 30 and apply this regularly