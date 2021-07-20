With temperatures rising in the Channel Islands here's how to stay safe in the heat

The warm weather is going to continue this week. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Temperatures are rising in the Channel Islands as the summer weather has hit but, whether you're going for a swim in the sea or a sunbathe on the beach, advice has been issued on how to stay safe.

The warm weather is due to continue until later this week and people are being urged to stay sensible whilst enjoying the sun.

How to keep cool

  • keep rooms cool by shutting windows and closing curtains

  • stay out of the sun and don’t go out during the hottest part of the day which is between 11am and 3pm

  • have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water

  • drink cold drinks like water regularly

  • wear loose, cool clothing

  • check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be vulnerable

  • wear sunscreen and hats

Sun safety for children

  • keep babies in the shade like under trees or indoors

  • dress children in loose fitting clothes with hats and sunglasses

  • use sun cream which is at least factor 30 and apply this regularly