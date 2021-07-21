Channel Islands Pride event in Jersey cancelled due to Covid

The Channel Islands Pride event due to take place in Jersey has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

Celebrations were planned for Saturday 21 August but organisers say changing restrictions and increasing Covid numbers made it impossible to run safely.

A smaller event on the same day in Guernsey is still set to go ahead.

It is simply not possible to operate a large-scale public event, given the increasing number of active COVID-19 cases in Jersey and changing restrictions on islanders. We want to host a Pride that is inclusive, welcoming, and above all safe. Although we have planned extensive safety measures, neither we, nor our sponsors, would want to proceed with an event that could pose a risk to attendees. Channel Islands Pride, Facebook post

Organisers are hoping to offer both islands a live online streaming package, with more details expected soon.

The committee are also asking people to mark Pride Day on 21 August by flying rainbow flags and sharing pictures online - alongside the hashtag #CIPride2021.