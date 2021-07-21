Community seeding Covid case found at Guernsey school
A pupil from Notre Dame school in Guernsey has tested positive for coronavirus, despite not leaving the island or having any contact with a positive case.
Public Health say it is community seeding and will be in touch with parents about testing.
They have also asked parents to avoid taking their child to any holiday clubs until they have made contact.
The child became symptomatic after the last day of term. Anyone linked to the school that has not heard from Public Health is being told to carry on as normal, but they are encouraged to continue with good hygiene measures.
All year three, four, five and six pupils at Notre Dame will be tested as a precaution, due to some end of term activities where year groups mixed together.