There are concerns that some young people in Jersey are choosing not to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Jersey's government is appealing for them to come forward and get their jabs - to protect themselves, and those around them. It is even offering walk-in appointments for first doses next week.

The evidence is as a young person you're less likely to go into hospital and die, but you still can get ill from it so it's important to get your vaccine. Who wants to have Covid, get Long Covid and ruin your summer? Becky Sherrington, Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Lead

Those in their early 20s who have already had their jab told ITV News why they are glad they did.

I've had my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and I've got my second one after this today. Some of the reasons why I wanted to get it is I work for the Jersey Youth Service so I work with vulnerable young people so I wanted to make sure I was in the best position to protect myself but also the young people I am working with. Lauren, aged 22