Firearms officers called after attempted armed robbery in Jersey

Firearms officers have arrested a man after an alleged attempted armed robbery at a jewellery store in St Helier.

Police were called just after 9am on Wednesday 21 July - following reports that a man had tried to rob the shop whilst threatening a member of staff with a broken bottle.

A 20-year-old man has since been arrested by armed officers and is currently in police custody.

Nothing was taken during the incident and no-one was hurt.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Jersey Police on 01524 612612.