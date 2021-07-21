Guernsey’s former Chief Medical Officer is suing his successor Dr Nicola Brink and the Civil Contigencies Authority over self-isolation rules.

Dr Stephen Bridgman has told Guernsey's Royal Court his quarantine on return from New Zealand is a breach of his human rights.

Under the current border restrictions, Dr Bridgman has to isolate - despite being fully vaccinated in New Zealand.

He travelled through Singapore, Heathrow and Gatwick before landing in Guernsey.

He was classed as coming from a Category 4 region. His vaccination certification is not recognised in Guernsey as it is not from the Common Travel Area.

He appeared via video link while in self-isolation and has told the court that he poses a low risk as Singapore and New Zealand are both green areas under the UK’s travel rules.

Dr Bridgman said this was an important issue not only for himself, but other Guernsey residents in the same situation.

I was discriminated against because, unlike the majority of Guernsey residents, I was unable to receive immunisation in a Common Travel Area country. This was a deprivation of my liberty without due consideration … Liberty should be the general rule and deprivation the exception. Dr Stephen Bridgman

Dr Brink gave evidence about the reasoning why he was not allowed to avoid isolation.

The particular concern is the travel through travel hubs. Dr Bridgman came to Heathrow and then boarded a coach where he would have had travellers from different parts of the world. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

The case continues.