Jersey Reds add another signing to new look squad

There's another fresh face in the door at Jersey Reds as the club continue to make changes during pre-season.

Loose-head prop Huw Owen is the latest recruit, joining from Welsh Premiership side Pontypridd.

The 27-year-old has earned his first opportunity in a full professional environment and joins the Reds following the departure of Dan Richardson.

Huw is a player with real potential which gives him an opportunity to develop and thrive in a full- time environment and become a real asset to our squad. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds Director of Rugby

Owen played his first adult rugby for his local club Kenfig Hill near Bridgend in south Wales and subsequently represented Cardiff University while studying. He also gained experience from stints in the southern hemisphere with Byron Bay in Australia and Northern United in New Zealand.

Reds are continuing build up to the Championship season which begins on September 18.