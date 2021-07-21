Jersey Reds add another signing to new look squad
There's another fresh face in the door at Jersey Reds as the club continue to make changes during pre-season.
Loose-head prop Huw Owen is the latest recruit, joining from Welsh Premiership side Pontypridd.
The 27-year-old has earned his first opportunity in a full professional environment and joins the Reds following the departure of Dan Richardson.
Owen played his first adult rugby for his local club Kenfig Hill near Bridgend in south Wales and subsequently represented Cardiff University while studying. He also gained experience from stints in the southern hemisphere with Byron Bay in Australia and Northern United in New Zealand.
Reds are continuing build up to the Championship season which begins on September 18.