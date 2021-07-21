Jersey to offer Covid vaccine walk-in sessions for the first time

Jersey is following the UK and Guernsey by offering drop-in vaccine sessions to boost the number of people getting their first Covid jab.

It comes as officials say 5,000 people responded to their ‘Time Is Running Out’ campaign which launched last month, aimed at encouraging over 18s to book appointments to ensure they are fully vaccinated by mid-August.

'Walk in week' will see the vaccine centre at Fort Regent open to islanders without an appointment for the first time.

These drop-in sessions will run between Monday 26 July and Sunday 1 August - from 5pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 8:30am to 3:30pm Saturday and Sunday.

They are only for first doses and people aged over 18. Islanders must bring ID.

The sessions will be run on a first-come, first-served basis.

Alternatively, people can still choose a time and date by booking their first vaccine appointment online or via the helpline.