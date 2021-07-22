A helping 'hoof' from a herd of Jersey cows

Play video

Video report by Jonathan Wills

A herd of Jersey cows have been drafted in to help improve biodiversity at Trinity Manor Farm.

It is part of a scheme to improve Le Petit Pré, a site of special interest (SSI) in the island.

Grazing by the cows will help maintain over 100 plant species by keeping aggressive plants like bracken, bramble and scrub under control which would otherwise take over.

The site is managed by the Government of Jersey's Natural Environment department and is made up of a wet meadow with a stream in a sloping valley bottom and is surrounded by woodland.

It is one of the few wet meadows in Jersey unaffected by drainage works which makes it particularly valuable.