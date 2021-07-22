'Act on first sign of symptoms': Guernsey's message after community seeding case

People in Guernsey are being urged to 'act on the first sign of any coronavirus symptoms'.

The Public Health warning comes after a school pupil tested positive for coronavirus, despite not leaving the island or coming into contact with a positive case.

Experts say despite the number of cases and the extent of the vaccination programme, responding immediately to symptoms, however mild, remains one of the most important measures islanders can take.

Instances of community seeding are something we are expecting to see as we adjust to living with Covid. We are well prepared for this and our robust contact tracing measures means we are well-placed to minimise onward transmission, [however] that can only be successful if people don’t wait to report symptoms and be tested. Alex Hawkins-Drew, Lead for Public Health Nursing

Anyone feeling unwell should stay at home and contact the helpline on 01481 756938 or 01481 756969.