'Act on first sign of symptoms': Guernsey's message after community seeding case

People in Guernsey are being urged to 'act on the first sign of any coronavirus symptoms'.
The Public Health warning comes after a school pupil tested positive for coronavirus, despite not leaving the island or coming into contact with a positive case.
Experts say despite the number of cases and the extent of the vaccination programme, responding immediately to symptoms, however mild, remains one of the most important measures islanders can take.
Anyone feeling unwell should stay at home and contact the helpline on 01481 756938 or 01481 756969.