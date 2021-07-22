Buy-to-let investors banned from South Hill development in Jersey

Buy to let investors will not be able to purchase property at the South Hill development in Jersey.

States members have today (22 July) approved Senator Sam Mézec's proposition.

He said the development represents an opportunity to improve the island's affordable housing prospects "which should not be wasted".

In June, the States Assembly rejected a separate proposition put forward by Senator Mézec calling for an 'affordability crisis' in the island's housing market to be declared.