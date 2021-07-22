Four new cycle shelters added in St Helier

Four new cycle shelters have been added in St Helier, as part of a pilot scheme to encourage islanders to swap four wheels for two.

They can be found at:

Les Jardins de la Mer carpark;

The Esplanade next to the Finance Centre offices;

Sand Street;

Next to Gloucester Street traffic lights.

They will be in place for four months initially, but could become permanent if deemed a success. A second set of cycle shelters are also in the pipeline.

Islanders can share their feedback via an online consultation which will close on 19 November.