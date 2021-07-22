Four new cycle shelters added in St Helier
Four new cycle shelters have been added in St Helier, as part of a pilot scheme to encourage islanders to swap four wheels for two.
They can be found at:
Les Jardins de la Mer carpark;
The Esplanade next to the Finance Centre offices;
Sand Street;
Next to Gloucester Street traffic lights.
They will be in place for four months initially, but could become permanent if deemed a success. A second set of cycle shelters are also in the pipeline.
Islanders can share their feedback via an online consultation which will close on 19 November.