Jersey bans supply and distribution of single-use plastic and paper bags

Jersey politicians have unanimously voted to ban the supply and distribution of specific types of single-use plastic and paper bags.

Under the new law, it will be a legal requirement for traders to charge at least 70p for a bag for life.

Similar bans on specific types of single use plastics are becoming more common place across the world, and I am pleased we are leading the way in the British Isles with this legislation. I’m pleased States Members supported this move, aimed at reducing waste and supporting our move to a carbon neutral future. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Minister for Infrastructure

The chargeable bags fall under two categories:

A plastic bag for life, which is a carrier bag with or without a handle made of recyclable plastic with a wall thickness of 50 microns or above.

A paper bag for life, which is a carrier bag with or without a handle made of recyclable paper to a weight of 170gsm or above.

The decision to include paper bags in the legislation was taken to encourage islanders to take their own bags when shopping, and to change behaviour away from a throwaway culture. However, certain bags will be exempt, such as bin liners, dog poo bags and nappy sacks.

States Members have also backed an amendment to allow longer than originally planned to prepare for the ban - from six to 12 months.