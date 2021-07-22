Jersey man found guilty of sexual offences against a child

A 50-year-old man from Jersey has been found guilty of sexual offences against a child under 12. Adelio Camara Marques was arrested in May last year, after his victim came forward.

The trial at the Royal Court found him guilty of 'procuring acts of gross indecency with a child' and 'three counts of indecent assault on a female'.

His crimes spanned five years from 2010 to 2015.

The victim has been supported by specially trained officers, Independent Sexual Violence Advisors and staff at Dewberry House throughout the whole process.

During interview and trial, Marques repeatedly denied all of the offences but was found guilty by jury.

Detective Inspector Paul Ryan thanked the girl and paid tribute to her "tremendous courage in speaking up to reveal her abuser as she did".

Marques’ crimes shows how he took advantage of his position, being known to his victim, to abuse her for his own gratification, and I am thankful that the jury has found him guilty of this. I hope his conviction and subsequent sentencing goes some way to providing comfort to his victim and her family so that they may move forward knowing justice has been served. Detective Inspector Paul Ryan, Jersey Police

Mr Marques will be sentenced on 16 September 2021.

