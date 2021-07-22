Jersey man found guilty of sexual offences against a child
A 50-year-old man from Jersey has been found guilty of sexual offences against a child under 12. Adelio Camara Marques was arrested in May last year, after his victim came forward.
The trial at the Royal Court found him guilty of 'procuring acts of gross indecency with a child' and 'three counts of indecent assault on a female'.
His crimes spanned five years from 2010 to 2015.
The victim has been supported by specially trained officers, Independent Sexual Violence Advisors and staff at Dewberry House throughout the whole process.
During interview and trial, Marques repeatedly denied all of the offences but was found guilty by jury.
Detective Inspector Paul Ryan thanked the girl and paid tribute to her "tremendous courage in speaking up to reveal her abuser as she did".
Mr Marques will be sentenced on 16 September 2021.
Support in Jersey
Victim Support Jersey - 01534 440496
Jersey Action Against Rape - 01534 482 800
Jersey Womens Refuge - 0800 735 6836
Citizens Advice Bureau 01534 724942
Dewberry House Sexual Assault Referral Centre - 01534 888222
Guernsey Women's Refuge / Safer Guernsey - 01481 721999
Samaritans Guernsey - 0845 790 9090
Citizens Advice Bureau - 01481 242266
GUM Clinic Guernsey (The Orchard Clinic) - 01481 707707