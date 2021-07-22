Jersey Reds will begin the RFU Championship 2021/22 campaign with a trip to London Scottish.

The game will be played on the weekend of September 18th with the hosts returning to Championship action having sat out last season's condensed campaign.

Reds first home game will be on the weekend of September 24th when they'll host Bedford Blues. It'll give fans the chance to see Reds new look squad on home soil for the first time.

We’re delighted to be announcing a full list of fixtures after an atypical season due to the pandemic. I know clubs are delighted that they will be able to welcome fans back at full capacity next season. Steve Lloyd, RFU Championship Chairman

The competition will be played over 22 rounds, with the final round scheduled for the weekend of 19-20 March 2022.

The league will consist of 11 teams in the upcoming season after Saracens secured promotion back to the Premiership and with London Scottish returning to the competition.

Here are the Reds first six rounds of fixtures: (Full list can be found here)

Round one - London Scottish (A)

Round two - Bedford Blues (H)

Round three - Bye

Round four - Doncaster Knights (A)

Round five - Ampthill (H)

Round six - Richmond (A)

The Championship Cup will be played at the completion of the League. Details of which will be announced soon.

Jersey Reds will play their first pre-season match on August 27th against Premiership side Leicester Tigers.