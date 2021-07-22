Jersey's first online hustings ahead of St Clement Constable by-election

Jersey will hold its first live online hustings this evening (22 July), ahead of next week's by-election for the role of Connétable of St Clement.

Following a five-minute opening speech by each of the two candidates - former Deputy of the parish Simon Bree and local businessman Marcus Troy - parishioners will be able to ask their own questions.

There will even be a dedicated time slot for those under the age of 21.

Questions can either be submitted:

In advance - by emailing contact@vote.je or calling St Clement’s Parish Hall on 01534 854724 between 9am and 5pm.

During the meeting - by emailing contact@vote.je or by posting in the chat function of the Zoom meeting.

When sending in questions, islanders should include their full name and the area of the parish they live in. If under the age of 21, they should state this too.

Voting will then take place next Wednesday (28 July) from 8am until 8pm at the Parish Hall.

The successful candidate will fill the vacancy left by Constable Len Norman, who passed away in June. They will be sworn into office on Friday 30 July and will serve in the role until the next general election.