'No plans' for a Jersey lockdown, says Assistant Chief Minister

Jersey's Assistant Chief Minister says there are "no plans" for another lockdown.

Senator Lyndon Farnham's comments on social media follow speculation that another lockdown is imminent, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The island currently has 3,088 active ones, and 10 people are in hospital.

Several events had been cancelled due to the worsening situation, including Channel Islands Pride.

The government will provide an update at its latest press briefing tomorrow (23 July) at 5:30pm.

