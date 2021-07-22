Sponsors needed so Guernsey Airshow can go ahead

Organisers of Guernsey's Air Display are calling on islanders to help with sponsorship to ensure it can go ahead.

They say the event will not be able to take place without corporate funding.

The more sponsors we get, the better display we can put on for the local population and for the visitors that we know in a normal year come to the island to watch the display. Russell Clark, Guardian of the Guernsey Air Display Foundation

Earlier this year it was confirmed the Red Arrows, Avro Lancaster B1 and two Supermarine Spitfire aircrafts will be at the Guernsey and Jersey Airshows.

The events, which are watched by tens of thousands of islanders, are due to take place on Thursday 9 September.

Guernsey's Air Display will be over St Peter Port from 11am - 1:15pm, while Jersey's Air Display will be over St Aubin's Bay from 12:45pm – 5:00pm.

It comes after Jersey's show last year was cancelled due to the pandemic.