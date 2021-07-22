Unemployment falls as Job Centre advertises record numbers in Guernsey

The number of people out of work in Guernsey fell during June, as the Job Centre advertised a record number of vacancies.

Throughout June the Job Centre promoted a total of 545 vacancies, its highest ever number in one month.

The total number of people unemployed in Guernsey at the end of that month was 54 fewer than the end of May 2021.

440 Number of unemployed people in Guernsey at the end of June.

However, the number of new claims for employment and income related benefits increased.

63 New claims made, compared with 28 in May.

Guernsey's Job Centre offered training schemes and placements to support people in work.

42 Number of people on training schemes at the end of June.

The President of the Committee for Employment and Social Security says it is "encouraging" to see unemployment fall for a fourth consecutive month.

It was only a few months ago that unemployment was more than double what it is now, and so I must commend the fantastic work that has gone into supporting many people into employment over the last few months. Deputy Peter Roffey, Guernsey's President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security

Job Centre contact: