Unemployment falls as Job Centre advertises record numbers in Guernsey
The number of people out of work in Guernsey fell during June, as the Job Centre advertised a record number of vacancies.
Throughout June the Job Centre promoted a total of 545 vacancies, its highest ever number in one month.
The total number of people unemployed in Guernsey at the end of that month was 54 fewer than the end of May 2021.
However, the number of new claims for employment and income related benefits increased.
Guernsey's Job Centre offered training schemes and placements to support people in work.
The President of the Committee for Employment and Social Security says it is "encouraging" to see unemployment fall for a fourth consecutive month.
Job Centre contact:
Email: job.centre@gov.gg
Phone: 01481 732516